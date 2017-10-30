Warning: Tons of spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 2.
It’s official: Stranger Things season 2 is a wild ride. The new season of the Netflix sci-fi drama has everything, from hive-mind shadow villains from parallel hell dimensions to a shockingly high number of love triangles to be found in Hawkins, Indiana. Plus, we also got a whole bunch of new characters to care about, like California transplant “Mad” Max (Sadie Sink) and Bob Newby (Sean Astin), the adorably nerdy new boyfriend of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder). All together, it’s a lot to take in over just nine jam-packed episodes.
That’s why we decided to give you a character-by-character breakdown of season 2 finale, “The Gate.” The closing episode gave us tons of closure for our favourite Hawkins residents and suggested where Stranger Things can go for its third season. Keep reading to all the details you may have missed, including a very subtle, but huge, nod to Eleven and season 1. So, it's time to toast up some Eggos and dive in.
