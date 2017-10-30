We Will Never Stop Shipping Winona Ryder & David Harbour’s Beautiful Friendship

There are so many things we love about Stranger Things – the nostalgia, the characters, the soundtrack – but, there's one thing that we can't get over, and that is Winona Ryder and David Harbour's friendship: The two actors became friends on set and have quickly become our new favorite celebrity duo.
Harbour's Instagram is full of behind-the-scenes moments on the set of Stranger Things. Shortly after the release of the first season of the hit Netflix series, the actor, who plays Jim Hopper on the show, shared a picture on Instagram of himself with his co-star. "Found this amazing/sexy/iconic actress in the upside down looking for Will," he captioned the pic.
Even the Demogorgon can't get in the way of this friendship.
As if their friendship couldn't get anymore goal-worthy, they seem to have only become closer since filming the second season. In a more recent post from the end of summer, Harbour uses self-deprecating humor to show that he's still a fan as well as a friend, writing: "Photo study of one of the greatest movie stars of all time and an excited bearded man."
Shortly after the second season became available on Netflix this weekend, Harbour shared another photo of the two of them together. "I lucked into acting with this beautiful, beyond talented movie star on a daily basis, and it’s been one of the most loving, inspiring working relationships I’ve ever had," he wrote, including the hashtag #Jopper.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Harbour shared that he started out as a fan of Ryder. "She was my high school crush with 'Heathers' and 'Beetlejuice' and she’s such a great person to work with. She was just so game to jump in and our process melded so well. It was like a dream."
Season three of Stranger Things has already been confirmed, which hopefully means more Jopper photos from behind-the-scenes of our favorite binge-worthy series.
Our version of the Upside Down? A world where David Harbour and Winona Ryder are not friends. And what a horrible world that would be.
