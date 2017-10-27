The Stranger Things Aftershow Will Transport You (Safely) To The Upside Down

You've read the fan theories, analysed the posters and teasers, prepared Hawkins-themed treats and the perfect costume for your viewing party, and have rewatched the first season at least twice. And today, all of your hard work pays off as Stranger Things season 2 premieres on Netflix.
But just when you thought that you couldn't get more excited, Netflix revealed that accompanying the season 2 drop will be a seven-episode aftershow titled Beyond Stranger Things.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aftershow — the first ever for the streaming service — will be hosted by super-fan Jim Rash (AKA Dean Pelton from Community), who will give provide a deep-dive into how the season was made while making sure to answer any lingering questions viewers may have. Maybe it'll let us know what the hell this thing is?
If you're worried that you'll accidentally jump into Beyond Stranger Things before you've completed the entire season, fear not! THR reports that Netflix won't automatically play the post-show until you've completed all of the episodes.
So if you happen to fly through the season and the aftershow before your pals, please, don't be a total mouthbreather and spoil the fun — I hear not even the Demogorgon is that much of a jerk.
The show, according to THR, will be produced by Embassy Row (Talking Dead), and will feature appearances by Stranger Things masterminds Ross and Matt Duffer, executive producer Shawn Levy, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington).
Honestly, I'm a little sad not to see my queen Winona Ryder's name on the list, but you just can't have everything in life, can you?
