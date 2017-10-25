Stranger Things-Themed Doughnuts Are Here To Make Season 2 Even Sweeter

The countdown until the next season of Stranger Things debuts is down to just two days — and we can barely wait another damn moment for this Friday October 27th to arrive. If there was anything that could possibly peak our already out-of-this-world excitement as we watch the clocks, it would have to be something really sweet. Like a doughnut. But not just any doughnut — it would have to be a specially designed one that honors all the spooky subtleties of our favorite streaming Netflix show. Thanks to an inventive bake shop in New York City, we can now get our hands on the below Eleven-inspired doughnut masterpiece:
The Doughnut Project debuted the above creation a day ago as part of a limited edition Halloween flavor lineup — and the timing could not be more impeccable. According to the shop's Instagram post, this spectacularly strange sweet has been named the "Doughnut Eleven". What's it made of? It's a mini maple-glazed doughnut that's been topped with a tiny Eggo waffle and then covered with a thin raspberry drizzle. Yum. Now if Eleven were a doughnut, we'd have to agree that The Doughnut Project's version nails several key elements about her character. The doughnut's size mimics her small stature, the Eggo addition paying homage to her favorite food, and the raspberry drizzle addition is a clever nod to her bloody nose susceptibility.
The special Stranger Things' doughnut flavor will be available now through October 31st in store at The Doughnut Project's Manhattan location (on 10 Morton Street). We are already on our way to stock up for some weekend binge-watch fuel. But we have to wonder, will the traditional box of a dozen doughnuts be honored, here? Or will we get a box of eleven in the truest "Upside Down" style?
