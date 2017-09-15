Story from TV Shows

What These Posters Tell Us About Stranger Things Season 2

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Stranger Things season 2 is almost upon us — it arrives on Netflix October 27 — and Netflix just released a slew of intricate posters teasing the upcoming season. As AdWeek notes, the posters evoke the advertisement for classic '80s films such as Stand By Me (1986), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), and Alien (1979). The streaming site released the posters in a series of tweets in early August, and each one is a brilliant opportunity for us to speculate about the happenings of the second season. It's officially fall — well, it's September anyway — so it's time we start concocting theories about the upcoming spooky shows. Below, we'll analyze each poster for potential clues.
1. The Stand By Me poster
Do you spot the demogorgon in the background there? Turns out, he's not dead, despite Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) best efforts.
2. The Evil Dead poster
Looks like Joyce (Winona Ryder) will make her way back to the Upside Down this year.
3. The Firestarter poster
One has to question Eleven's hair in this photo. It might just be a play on Firestarter's iconic wispy-haired protagonist, but it could also be a version of Eleven with long hair — perhaps the Upside Down has that effect on your follicles. The hair in this poster doesn't look like the wig she wore in the first season, and Eleven wasn't wearing the wig when she leapt into the Upside Down.
4. The Alien Poster
Those two figures in the back have to be Joyce and Hopper (David Harbour). Why would they head back into the Upside Down?
4. The Nightmare on Elm Street poster
Is Nancy (Natalia Dyer) the next victim of the demogorgon?
5. The Running Man poster
Zoom in close at the bottom left corner — it's Eleven, stuck in the sensory deprivation tank.
6. The Jaws poster
Seems pretty obvious: The demogorgon and Eleven are still at each other's throats.
October 27, here we come.
