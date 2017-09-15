Stranger Things season 2 is almost upon us — it arrives on Netflix October 27 — and Netflix just released a slew of intricate posters teasing the upcoming season. As AdWeek notes, the posters evoke the advertisement for classic '80s films such as Stand By Me (1986), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), and Alien (1979). The streaming site released the posters in a series of tweets in early August, and each one is a brilliant opportunity for us to speculate about the happenings of the second season. It's officially fall — well, it's September anyway — so it's time we start concocting theories about the upcoming spooky shows. Below, we'll analyze each poster for potential clues.
Advertisement
1. The Stand By Me poster
Do you spot the demogorgon in the background there? Turns out, he's not dead, despite Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) best efforts.
2. The Evil Dead poster
The Ultimate Experience in Grueling Curiosity. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/x6c9NC0ZwL— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 7, 2017
Looks like Joyce (Winona Ryder) will make her way back to the Upside Down this year.
3. The Firestarter poster
Normal in every way but one. Will Eleven have the power...to survive? #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/hzR20qONQ2— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 31, 2017
One has to question Eleven's hair in this photo. It might just be a play on Firestarter's iconic wispy-haired protagonist, but it could also be a version of Eleven with long hair — perhaps the Upside Down has that effect on your follicles. The hair in this poster doesn't look like the wig she wore in the first season, and Eleven wasn't wearing the wig when she leapt into the Upside Down.
4. The Alien Poster
This is Will Byers. Only survivor of The Upside Down. Signing on. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/o80kd7DKMA— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 24, 2017
Those two figures in the back have to be Joyce and Hopper (David Harbour). Why would they head back into the Upside Down?
4. The Nightmare on Elm Street poster
A Nightmare in Hawkins. Join us all day for #StrangerThursdays as we relive Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street. pic.twitter.com/j5wf6bU2bT— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 10, 2017
Is Nancy (Natalia Dyer) the next victim of the demogorgon?
5. The Running Man poster
Don't walk. Run to #StrangerThursdays. It begins now. pic.twitter.com/riLo7KVSbb— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 17, 2017
Zoom in close at the bottom left corner — it's Eleven, stuck in the sensory deprivation tank.
6. The Jaws poster
You’ll never go in the Upside Down again. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/5Q6JmasZQL— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 14, 2017
Seems pretty obvious: The demogorgon and Eleven are still at each other's throats.
October 27, here we come.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement