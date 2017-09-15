One has to question Eleven's hair in this photo. It might just be a play on Firestarter's iconic wispy-haired protagonist, but it could also be a version of Eleven with long hair — perhaps the Upside Down has that effect on your follicles. The hair in this poster doesn't look like the wig she wore in the first season, and Eleven wasn't wearing the wig when she leapt into the Upside Down.