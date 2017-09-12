The squad on Stranger Things spent an entire season searching for Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), but who they brought back from the Upside Down may not be the same sweet kid they remember.
Stranger Things executive producer Ross Duffer, who created the show with his brother Matt, revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that Schnapp's role is a little bit different in the Netflix series' highly anticipated season 2. In fact, it sounds like Will might be a bit villainous this time around.
When we last left Will, he was puking up a slug-like creature that was seemingly leftover from his time battling the Demogorgon, an inter-dimensional monster who claimed the life of Barb (Shannon Purser), in the Upside Down. We don't yet know what Will expelling things from an alternate dimension really means, but we do know that it's not good. Could Will be more tainted from his experience than we thought?
Duffer teased yes. As the TV writer told Us Weekly, Will is going through changes that don't involve puberty.
"Will Byers, who was sort of trapped in the Upside Down for most of season 1, now has a much more sinful role, which we’re really excited about," Duffer explained to the outlet at the Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Casting Cocktail Reception in Beverly Hills. "Noah is just an incredible actor and he really didn’t get a lot to do season 1."
Hmm...could the Will we know be secretly possessed by the Demogorgon? Maybe the Will we see in season 2 isn't even the real Will, but an alternate dimension version sent to Hawkins to stir up trouble?
That's not the only clue that we've gotten about what to expect from the new season of Stranger Things. In addition to a new character named Max (Sadie Sink) in the mix, the series will also up the horror factor, just in case you didn't think that Barb's decomposing body in the Upside Down was creepy enough.
Season 2 of Stranger Things will stream on Netflix October 27.
