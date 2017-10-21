It’s official: Kit Harington knows everything.
In an interview with the BBC’s The One Show, the Game of Thrones star shared that he’d read the script for the highly-anticipated last episode of the series. “We had a read through last week in fact, so I know everything now,” he said, as noted by People.
Harington, who plays the broodiest of brutes, Jon Snow, was unsurprisingly tight-lipped on what he knew. However, he did reveal one thing. During the read through with fellow cast mates, someone began...chopping onions.
“I cried at the end,” he said. “You have to remember that eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us.” Indeed. Since the hit HBO series began back in 2011, much has happened both in the series and in real life. Characters have died and been resurrected. Viewers have equally embraced and boycotted the show. Unlikely alliances have also been forged: both on the series and in real life. Not to mention, Harington also met his betrothed, Rose Leslie who played Ygritte, on the show.
Advertisement
“It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in,” Harington continued. “School, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.”
It’s understandable why Harington would be so emotional. Though we do wonder if the actual script also gave him feels. Did his Jon Snow finally get a seat on the iron throne? Did he and Daenerys seal the deal with a marriage and possible child (eew by the way; see: incest.)? Or does Dany die? Did the White Walkers win? So many questions, and we're going to have to wait two years for answers. Sigh.
Though perhaps the best part of Harington's BBC interview is that it may have inadvertently shut down that whole "no scripts" for the final season thing.
Advertisement