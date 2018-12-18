They battled Demagorgons. They faced the perils of high school cliques. No wonder Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) hit it off on Stranger Things. There was just one problem: Nancy's sweet, fab-haired boyfriend (Joe Keery). Nancy
As their characters were falling in love in '80s-era Indiana, Dyer and Heaton were falling in love, too. Their relationship had long been rumored from Instagram pics and Paris hangouts. Yesterday, they took the next big step in Hollywood couples: Making a joint red-carpet appearance.
In the closed environments of TV and film sets, fast-forming intimacies have long been known to develop. Perhaps we can think of film sets as speed-dating, Hollywood style. For a few weeks, co-stars playing love interests get a shot at seeing whether their chemistry is enough to make the leap to off-screen love. It happened with Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. It happened with Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli. It'll happen again and again.
Here are other couples whose relationships formed under similar circumstances, and are together to this day.