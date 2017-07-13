As far as Westeros goes, Game of Thrones crushes and 'ships can be controversial. But off screen, fans can agree that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's relationship is the sweetest.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harington said he was glad that he was able to meet his girlfriend on the GOT set.
"I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season 7," the actor told ET's Carly Steel at a Game of Thrones premiere event on Wednesday. "I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged." (Harington's fared a lot better than his character, Jon Snow, who lost Ygritte (Leslie) when she died in season 4.)
During the interview, Harington also addressed the rumors that Jon Snow might be a member of the Targaryen family. (The theory comes from a fan lip-reading, where one person posited that Lyanna whispers Jon's name is "Jaehaerys.") The actor didn't address whether his character might actually be a Targaryen, but he did hint that Jon Snow probably wouldn't go the incest route.
"Out of all the people in Thrones, Jon, of all people, is probably the least up for incest. But we don't know whether they're related," Harington told ET, referring to his character and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
For the Harington and Leslie have kept their relationship out of the public eye. But that hasn't stopped fans — both famous and non-famous — from asking them about it. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last month, Nicole Kidman pressured Harington about whether he and Leslie planned to get married. (His answer? They're taking things "step by step.")
Still, it's incredibly aww-worthy that in addition to giving him the role of a lifetime, Game of Thrones gave Harington the love of his life, too.
