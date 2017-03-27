9 Celebrity Couples Who Met On Set & Stayed Together

While we’re still drying our tears from last season's Orange is the New Black finale, this weekend’s news brought a ray of sunlight back to our Litchfield-loving hearts. Samira Wiley, who plays Poussey Washington in the Netflix Original, announced her marriage to girlfriend Lauren Morelli, a writer and producer on the series.
Like so many celebrity couples before them, Wiley and Morelli’s love blossomed between takes. In the closed environments of TV and film sets, fast-forming intimacies have long been known to develop. Perhaps we can think of film sets as speed-dating, Hollywood style. For a few weeks, co-stars playing love interests get a shot at seeing whether their chemistry is enough to make the leap to off-screen love.
It happened with Brangelina, it happened with Wiley and Morelli, and it'll happen again and again.
Here are other couples whose relationships formed under similar circumstances, and are together to this day.