Forget about the murder mysteries of Riverdale, it’s Mindhunter that is now keeping us up at night. The Netflix thriller is officially our new obsession, thanks to its exceedingly dark take on the psychology of serial killers. The conversations between Mindhunter hero Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and infamous murderer Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) alone are haunting enough to make us double check our locked doors at night. And then the series adds an entire parade of unhinged serial killers behind Edmund.
That is why I’m still consumed by Mindhunter days after I binged watched the entire David Fincher-produced drama in a single day — especially following that literally breathless season finale. In freshman closer “Episode 10,” Holden is alone, splayed out on the floor of a hospital, while yet another serial killer quietly terrorises the state of Kansas.
Since Mindhunter season 2 is already confirmed, we can start wondering what’s next for Holden, along with his FBI colleagues Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv). Keep reading to learn the biggest burning questions after “10,” and the theories that might just answer them. Yes, of course we need to talk about that cat.
