Obviously, Kai’s long-orchestrated rape of Meadow isn’t the end of his horrifying coercion of the woman — it’s just another tool to trick her into doing his bidding. By finding out her deepest, darkest fears, making them a reality, and then proving he’s her sole saviour, with sex, the cult leader puts her in his complete thrall. The final part of his plan arrives, mid-thrust, when he asks Meadow to “assassinate” him, fail, and help him step onto the national stage as a resurrected martyr for the cause. Meadow, on the other hand, will have to commit suicide to keep from cracking under the pressure of law enforcement after the purposefully botched assassination. “You’re the only one I can trust to do this,” Kai promises Meadow, reinforcing the fact he’s the only reason she won’t die alone. “It’ll be our eternal secret. Our everlasting love.” This is why Meadow's final words at her massacre, which she says before turning the gun on herself, are, “This is the face of true love.”