To start off with, yes, I know Meadow seems very excited — thankful, even — Kai has sex with her at the end of “Mid-Western.” That doesn’t mean an endless barrage of coercion and violence didn’t lead her to that point. Toward the beginning of this episode, we see Meadow finally stick up for herself, telling Kai he’s “full of shit” and his plan for world domination is both “hilarious” and “insane.” In response, Kai has Meadow’s own husband Harrison Wilson (Billy Eichner) and his new boyfriend Jack Samuels (Colton Haynes) drag her into the basement, hold her face down with the sole of his boot on her back, and hogtie her like an animal. That is the immediate, terrifying punishment Meadow faces for saying, “No,” to Horror Story's new cult leader. Also, in last week’s “Holes,” Meadow witnessed another cult member got shot in the head with a round of nails for the crime of insubordination. This is the fear she is already stewing in, whether she realizes it or not.