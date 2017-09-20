The bad news is that there are a group of protesters outside the restaurant that they both own. Local reporter Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) reports on the angry mob who are angered by the murder of an unarmed man of color. They’ve even pegged Ally as the lesbian George Zimmerman, which is kind of funny but kind of fucked up, too. Ivy needs to handle business at the restaurant and tells Ally to head home without her. Ally reluctantly agrees but before she can drive away, Kai (Eva Peters) appears at her car window. He applauds her for bravery and tells her that she should never feel guilty for protecting her family. Despite the fact that he previously threw a latte at her and showed up at her home unannounced with a lot of aggression, Ally seems relieved to have his support. He even promises to handle the mob gathered outside the restaurant before wishing her well and sending her on her way.