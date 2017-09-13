Another one of Winter and Oz’s bizarre conversations helps reveal what, exactly, her connection is with the killer clowns running around. It’s heavily hinted the murderous clowns are involved with the Andersons' scheming since the masked group's assassination of Tom Chang (Tim Kang) and his wife Marylin Chang (Nanrisa Lee) opened up a spot on the city council; that is the exact seat Kai is now running for. That would explain how the clowns keep ending up in the Mayfair-Richards home: Winter is opening the door for them. She says two things to Oz that hints this is true. When Oz admits he’s terrified the clowns will punish him for witnessing the Chang murders, she assures the little boy, “They won’t come back for you,” with the confidence of someone who knows the precise people the clowns would come back for. Later, when Oz asks how to know if he’s awake or in the middle of a night terror, Winter says, “Just ask.” He does just that when a clown later enters his room, and the unknown man seems prepped for the question, telling him, “You’re asleep.”