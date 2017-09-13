For now, Ally admits that there might be something “wrong” with her. She can’t comprehend that such intense encounters are just her anxious imagination running wild. Ivy insists that they are going to get through this intense time together. And honestly, it’s refreshing to see Ivy be so supportive of her partner’s mental health. It must be a turn on for Ally because they start making out on the bed — but then Ozzy screams. Kids always pick the wrong time to be in distress. Twisty and the same clown that appeared in Ally’s bed are in his room. He locks himself in the bathroom, but they break the translucent glass and have him cornered in the bathtub. This attempted attack is no more real than Ally’s. Ozzy is actually in bed having a night terror and when his moms wake him, he only wants the comfort of Ivy.