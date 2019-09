This week we pick up right where we left off with Ally (Sarah Paulson) afraid for her life after she rolled over to find a clown in her bed. She runs downstairs to get her wife Ivy (Alison Pill) for help. Ivy suggests that they call the police, but Ally is worried about their sleeping son Ozzy (Cooper Dodson) being alone upstairs. Given that their neighbours were just murdered, it makes sense that they’re being hyper-vigilant. But as has been the trend with Ally’s encounters with clowns , there is no evidence of one having been upstairs when the couple goes to look. Although, to be fair, they only checked their own bedroom, as if an intruder couldn’t have moved to another room while they were both downstairs. I think this fear that the intruder might be in a separate room is exactly what the episode’s director Liza Johnson wanted us to think.