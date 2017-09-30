It turns out Sasha Pieterse, a.k.a. Alison DiLaurentis, isn't the only liar getting her own TV Show. Shortly after the spin-off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was announced, news broke out that the beloved showrunner I. Marlene King has also recruited OG star Shay Mitchell for a project.
Behold, Freeform's fancy new show, The Heiresses. According to Vulture, King will be the mastermind writer behind the script and Mitchell is set to have one of the leading roles. While mystery and drama are a given with these two involved, the upcoming series takes a break from a suburb like Rosewood and follows an unbelievably wealthy family into the Big Apple. Did you just get those Gossip Girl goosebumps? Same.
Advertisement
Mitchell's character Peach is part of an affluent family with a diamond empire, known as the Saybrook's, in New York City. Based on the 2014 novel by Sara Shepard, the storyline takes an immediate dark turn when family member Poppy jumps from an office window in TriBeCa. At this point, it's unclear how closely the show will follow the book, but with it as inspiration and King interpreting it, we can definitely expect major plot twists.
In a recent interview with Mitchell, one unexpected aspect of the show has already been revealed. Instead of being a nice girl like PLL's Emily Fields, the actress will turn over a new leaf and play someone who is the complete opposite. “[Peach] is known to be not the nicest, so she is quote un-quote the 'mean girl,' but you know she does have a love for Beck, the main character, and you'll see that," Mitchell explained to Entertainment Tonight. "She has, um, a very interesting relationship with her.”
This is 100% going on our must-watch list.
Read These Stories Next
Advertisement