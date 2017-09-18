Between the years of 2007 and 2012, New York's hottest club, as Stefon of SNL would put it, was the Gossip Girl set. The show was essentially a revolving door of celebrity cameos. Some, like Tyra Banks and Hilary Duff, played fictional characters. But in order to create the effect of the Gossip Girl characters being embedded into real New York society, most of the celebrities would play themselves.
Astonishingly, Gossip Girl is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Looking back, some of the celebrity appearances seem, well — quaint. You'll know when you see them. Let's just say that having Ivanka Trump appear on your show in the year 2010 is far different than having her on your show in the year 2017.
Gossip Girl's random celebrity cameos are dated and delightful in themselves. Here are the people you forgot rubbed elbows with Manhattan's elite.
