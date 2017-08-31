Plus, on a not-insignificant note, Dan and Blair being together would leave room for Rufus (Matthew Settle) and Lily (Kelly Rutherford) to be with each other. These two have a history, okay? There's so much chemistry between them in each of their scenes, but they abandoned their obvious love for each other so that their kids could be together. That's true self-sacrifice, but it's also messed up! They were in love first! And Rufus' apparent endgame relationship with Lisa Loeb was baffling and out of nowhere — Lily is his true love. Clearly.