Mitchell's character Peach is part of an affluent family with a diamond empire, known as the Saybrook's, in New York City. Based on the 2014 novel by Sara Shepard, the storyline takes an immediate dark turn when family member Poppy jumps from an office window in TriBeCa. At this point, it's unclear how closely the show will follow the book, but with it as inspiration and King interpreting it, we can definitely expect major plot twists.