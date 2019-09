In a recent interview with Mitchell, one unexpected aspect of the show has already been revealed. Instead of being a nice girl like PLL's Emily Fields, the actress will turn over a new leaf and play someone who is the complete opposite. “[Peach] is known to be not the nicest, so she is quote un-quote the 'mean girl,' but you know she does have a love for Beck, the main character, and you'll see that," Mitchell explained to Entertainment Tonight . "She has, um, a very interesting relationship with her.”