The Lifetime series is based on Caroline Kepnes' 2014 novel by the same name, which is a thoroughly creepy story about a bookstore employee named Joe (Penn Badgley) who uses social media to find out everything he can about an intriguing customer named Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Armed with information, he makes himself into her perfect boyfriend. Even though Mitchell's character isn't the object of Joe's stalking, just reading the plotline gives us the same "somebody's watching" chills A's antics once did.