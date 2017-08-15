It looks like Shay Mitchell can't get enough of the whiplash-inducing twists and turns of Pretty Little Liars. According to Variety, the actor just signed onto You, a brand-new project at Lifetime. But that's not all. In addition to having a role on the new show, Mitchell and her production company, Amore & Vita Productions, Inc. — in true boss style — have inked an extended deal with Warner Bros. to create even more projects for the next few years.
You, Mitchell's return to the small screen, will involve her playing Peach Salinger in the adaptation of Caroline Kepnes' bestselling book. She'll join fellow teen drama alum Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) and Elizabeth Lail (The Blacklist) for the limited series.
In what seems to be a dark, stylized take on Real Housewives franchises from coast to coast, Salinger's a queen bee, type-A personality that keeps Beck, Lail's character, and her friends in check. Badgley's Joe uses social media and tech to inch his way into Beck's good graces (and her heart) and it's safe to say that Mitchell's Peach will take issue with the new kid on the block. With just 10 episodes, it may just be a sort-of millennial-minded Big Little Lies, complete with all the girl power and overflowing bank accounts.
And as for her production duties, Mitchell will work with Warner Bros. to develop new ideas for the network, including digital media and shows. With her firm grasp on social media (she's got 18 million followers on Instagram and another cool 3.7 million on Twitter), what cool girls want to see, and that PLL pedigree, enlisting Mitchell to flex her own creative muscle is definitely not a bad move for WB.
