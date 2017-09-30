Brace yourselves for a brand-new musical remake of the classic mother-daughter switch storyline. Entertainment Weekly reports that Freaky Friday will make its way to Disney Channel (home to our faves, from High School Musical to Camp Rock) and there's no doubt the network will be able to deliver a feel-good version of it.
However, we can't deny the giant elephant in the room: could Lindsay Lohan will make a comeback from her 2003 remake of the original 70's film to join the musical? Though the cast, which features Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff as the mother-daughter duo, has already been announced, we're still keeping our fingers crossed that Lohan manages to make an appearance somehow. Come on, who else could take on that unforgettable guitar solo in the closing song "Ultimate?"
At the same time, the star currently has plenty on her plate. She launched a lifestyle website over the summer and don't forget the nightclub she owns in Greece. However, Lohan has sparked interest in returning to acting. She's set to join season 2 of British TV show Sick One alongside Harry Potter's Rupert Grint and is in talks of returning for a role in Life Size 2.
Here's to hoping the nostalgia will hit hard for Lohan and she'll find a way to be a part of the Disney Channel musical, even if it's just a quick drop-in. In a perfect world, it would be the best thing ever if OG stars Chad Michael Murray and Jamie Lee Curtis ended up jumping on board, too.
