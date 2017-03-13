To say that Demi Lovato has put her Disney days behind her would be an understatement. The former Sonny With A Chance star has completely shed her family sitcom star skin in favor of pop star dreams, and anyone who has listened to "Cool For The Summer" (or witnessed the steamy video) can tell you that it's very much for the best. The mental health advocate's life is wildly different from the one she had when she was starring in her breakout vehicle Camp Rock — but that doesn't necessarily mean she's unwilling to step back into her role of shy songstress Mitchie. In fact, there's one thing that Disney Channel can do to get Lovato back on the small screen: start dropping a bunch of F bombs. Yes, really.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the Kid's Choice Awards, Lovato opened up about why she's not saying no to a new Camp Rock movie. The would-be third film in the franchise is apparently ripe for risque comedy, and Lovato really, really wants to Disney Channel to greenlight the project. She told Entertainment Tonight:
"Yes, and we're totally gonna do it...It'd be like American Pie meets Disney Channel…It's going to happen."
Lovato isn't the only one who is onboard. Joe Jonas, Lovato's co-star in the franchise, told Marie Claire he also has a darker, funnier vision for the new movie:
"Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film...Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film. We've joked around about the idea a couple times."
Umm, there's no joking about reviving a Disney Channel Original Movie, Joe. I'm very much here for Mitchie and Shane Gray's 20-something shenanigans, even if they're not exactly G-rated. Now, who's going to launch the Kickstarter to make this ish happen?
