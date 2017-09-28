If you're anything like us, you spent your teen years obsessively following the antics of the Laguna Beach cast. We know that the show was way too over-the-top to be real, and we didn't care — the drama played out like a soap opera and we loved every minute of it.
We even followed the show's two fashion industry spinoffs: The Hills and The City. It's safe to say that the early 2000s wouldn't have been the same without Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, and Kristen Cavallari.
Luckily, the show's producer and spinoff creator, Adam Divello, has a new series in the works, according to People. And it's not taking place in glitzy cities like Los Angeles or New York City, it's set in Nashville, home of country music. Taking its name from a popular Nashville nickname, the show will be called Music City and will follow aspiring country music stars. Music City will see these future country stars navigate the challenges of a difficult industry to find fame, success, and maybe even love.
"Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series. With Music City, we’ll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches, and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom," DiVello told People. “Nashville is such an exciting city and I can’t wait to share with the world the stories of this incredibly talented cast we’ve put together."
This new reality show sounds totally rad, and we're anxiously awaiting tuning into CMT for all the drama we loved about his previous shows. DiVello's shows have a tendency to create celebs, so we're also going to be on the lookout for the newest reality star-turned fashion designer, plant guru, or crystal enthusiast.
