Kylie Jenner still hasn't confirmed her reported pregnancy after TMZ reported the news on Friday. But that hasn't stopped fans and media companies (including this one) from speculating about the rumors that Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are expecting. It looks like Jenner isn't bothered, though. She's shared two Instagram posts since the news broke. Neither of the photos address the pregnancy, but it does look like Jenner is having a great time with her friends.
In one photo Jenner shared on Sunday, she and four of her friends are posing in matching white bathrobes. The squad includes Jordyn Woods, Yris Palmer, Heather Sanders, and Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner simply captioned the photo "mornings :)."
The second photo Jenner shared on Instagram over the weekend is from Woods' birthday, which Jenner also posted about on her Snapchat account. The reality star and lip kit mogul gave her friend a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe, so it's safe to say she had a pretty great day.
"Yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..," Jenner captioned her Instagram post, which shows her and Woods posing with a giraffe.
And while Kylie herself hasn't commented on the reported pregnancy, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner answered reporters' questions about the rumors while attending Milan Fashion Week.
"I just woke up this morning," Kris Jenner told The Cut. "[Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."
Kris Jenner didn't deny the reports, though, saying only that "you never know what is going to break at any moment."
Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga also shared a reaction to the news. The rapper reportedly posted — and then deleted — a screenshot from TMZ's report about the alleged pregnancy.
