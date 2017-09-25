We Are Shook By This Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Theory Twitter Thread

So, remember when Kylie Jenner got altitude sickness in May?https://t.co/C7QqFKfD0R— mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017
well, May 2017 is 9 months ahead of February 2018 (the month her bb is due) which is 100% freaky and i'll tell u why— mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017
May 9th, Kylie Jenner not only suffered from altitude sickness (which could have been due to the altitude and the baby)...— mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017
...but she also visited Shaman who told her that Travis was "inside" of her & "looking at her" pic.twitter.com/ji28FIzyyf— mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017
adding to this, when kylie was accused of having a boob job last year, she said her enlarged chest was due to her period— mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017
PLUS she was with Travis for almost a solid week in late april-early may (boston, nyc, miami)— mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017
soooooo i would hedge a bet that the shaman knew kylie was pregs before kylie and tried to tell her during their session! wow!— mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017