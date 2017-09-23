Kylie Jenner Says She’s Not Doing This When She’s A Mom

It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
In an Elle UK interview published in February of 2016, Jenner, then only 18, made a specific vow for when she becomes a mom.
“Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram,’ she said in the cover story. “You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life.”
Between the pregnancy rumors and having 97.7 million followers on Instagram, we’re certain Kylie Jenner will make it to 100 million followers very soon.
Jenner who launched her beauty brand in November of 2015, has already created a cushy empire for herself turning a $29 lipstick business into a $420 million empire. This was all done in less than two years. Social media played a major role in spreading the word about the Lip Kit brand.
She's also been hailed as the Queen of Snapchat, having garnered the most followers in 2016. That’s an awful lot of influence for one 20-year-old.
Splashy graphics and advertising campaigns aside, Jenner’s supporters were no doubt tempted to feed their every makeup indulgence after seeing her sport the line herself. And while it may seem unrelated, surely Jenner’s own personal Instagram account, with its many provocative selfies, angled ever-so-perfectly, awash in just enough sunlight, inspired a few sales?
A number of celebrities have leaped from the Instagram train over the past year or so, for various reasons. However, not many have a business model steeped so heavily in social media shares. To say Jenner’s line is lucrative is an understatement — the company has made $420M since it's launch.
Maybe Jenner will switch gears and focus on her Snapchat game, considering her continued reigning status. Then again, at 18 I vowed to go vegetarian only to find myself in college eating turkey sandwiches, months later.
Perhaps we shouldn’t hold Jenner to her word.
