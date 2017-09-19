Let's cut straight to the chase: Daenerys Targaryen is totally pregnant, and I'm here to make the case.
First of all, the show spent season 7 laying it on incredibly thick. Where past season have been much more subtle in their foreshadowing, it feels like we've been hit over the head with discussions of a Targaryen bebe. There was that scene where Tyrion urges her to consider her successor. Ser Jorah told Jon Snow that his sword Longclaw would serve his children well. Even this photo shows her hands clasped on her stomach. It's so obvious!
For her part, Dany believes that she can't have children. Scene after scene, her devotion to her dragons was explained "the only children I'll ever have." Later, both Tyrion and potential dad Jon Snow question her insistence on her own infertility, with the later making an excellent point. "Has it occurred to you that she may night be a reliable source of information?" he asks her, when she mentions that a witch cursed her uterus. Jon Snow basically rolled his eyes and laid down the truth that we've been screaming at Dany for 6 seasons. Maybe don't listen to a murderous witch?
But the biggest clue she's pregnant? The writers are employing of the most often-used motherhood tropes in film and TV: people get pregnant after having sex just once. If you see sex happening on-screen, there is a baby coming. Scully in the X-Files became pregnant with William after the one smoosh scene with her and Mulder; in Girls, Hannah Horwath has a one-weekend fling and later has a baby.
That tantalizing scene of Jon Snow's butt existed for two reasons: to show that the characters have the hots for each other, but also to explain how Dany becomes pregnant later on (presumably in season 8).
Sure, there's that pesky prophecy-curse from Mirri Maz Duur. But let's take the words of book author George R.R. Martin to explain this one away: "Prophecies are, you know, a double edge sword. You have to handle them very carefully; I mean, they can add depth and interest to a book, but you don’t want to be too literal or too easy," Martin said in an interview. In other words, prophecies sound cool, but in the end, the story is much more important.
In the meanwhile, I'll be knitting a cute horned dragon cap from Daenerys' little one. You know that baby shower at Dragonstone is going to be lit.
