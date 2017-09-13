It might feel impossible, but we’re mere days away from the 10-year anniversary of the day Gossip Girl entered our lives. The CW classic premiered on 19th September 2007, which was basically a full decade ago. Since that fateful day, the iconic series launched major careers for its main cast: Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass), Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) and Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey).
While the fivesome went on to conquer the pop culture zeitgeist over six seasons, they weren't the only famous people to stand in front of the cameras of Gossip Girl. Yes, there were celebrity cameos from the likes of Tyra Banks, Ivanka Trump, Cyndi Lauper and Real Housewives Of New York star Tinsley Mortimer. But GG also featured tons of celebs who broke out long after they left the CW-ified Upper East Side behind.
To see what we mean, we gathered all the current celebrities and TV stars who once upon a time appeared on Gossip Girl to cause trouble and lock lips with our favourite characters. Keep reading to find out who we’re talking about. And, yes, many of them were the ex-boyfriends of one Serena Van Der Woodsen (Lively).
