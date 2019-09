While the fivesome went on the conquer the pop culture zeitgeist over six seasons, they weren't the only famous people to stand in front of the cameras of Gossip Girl. Yes, there were celebrity cameos from the likes of Tyra Banks, Ivanka Trump, Cyndi Lauper, and Real Housewives Of New York star Tinsley Mortimer . But, GG also featured tons of celebs who broke out long after they left the CW-ified Upper East Side behind.