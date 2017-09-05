We've only got five more days of Droughtlander left before we can slake our thirst with new episodes. That leaves us just enough time to get caught up on where we left off.
If you'll remember, season 2 ended with a pregnant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) going back through the stones at Craigh-na-Dun on the eve of the Battle of Culloden, thinking she was leaving Jamie (Sam Heughan) to die at the hands of the British troops of George II. Back in 1948, three years after she left, Claire is reunited with her first husband, Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies), who is more than a little skeptical about where she's been all this time. By the season finale, the two had agreed to put the past — and the hot Highlander living within it — behind them, and make a fresh start in the United States.
Interestingly enough, 1948 Boston turns out to be just as regressive as 1746 Scotland where women's rights are concerned. In this exclusive clip from the upcoming third season of the show, we see Claire facing sexism and tiresome old academics as she takes charge of her 20th century life, enrolling in Harvard Medical School and pushing boundaries, just as she did in the past.
In one scene, Claire is chastised by a man for her reading habits — she dares to have opinions! — while Frank looks meekly away. "Claire doesn't allow societal mores to dictate how her life should be," Caitriona Balfe narrates in the video. "She trailblazes through."
Also a struggle is her relationship with her husband, who can't quite accept that Claire has forgotten about her lover, and the time they spent together. Later in the video, we catch a glimpse of what I hope is a steamy makeup session (Team Frank!). Frank doesn't seem too happy with Claire's decision to have a career, though. He should know better than to try to dictate her life. "It doesn't matter if anyone else is telling her not to do something, or that she can't do it," Balfe says. "She just has full faith in herself that she can."
Personally, I can't wait to see Claire take on the patriarchy — on both sides of the time divide.
Check out the full video below:
