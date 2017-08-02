Chad Johnson has definitely made his mark on reality TV culture in the United States, instead of throwing in the towel, and resigning himself to a quiet life in the suburbs, he's taking this career abroad. You can catch Johnson on Celebrity Big Brother here in the UK.
It seems Johnson has been hit with the reality TV bug. (Maybe the same one that afflicts Whaboom guy from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.) After appearing on Jojo Fletcher's season of the dating show, Johnson went on Bachelor In Paradise. That didn't work out so wel,l and Johnson was ousted after the first episode. Then, he took his talents to Famously Single. Still, he couldn't get enough.
Coming into the #cbb house with a smile and a suit ?? # CBBChad @bbuk pic.twitter.com/n9iyhkR43a— Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) August 2, 2017
We all know Chad Johnson as the guy who single-handedly enraged everyone on his season of The Bachelorette. He was also one half of some Bachelor in Paradise drama that seemed like a giant scandal at the time, but that the upcoming season has definitely topped. Despite all of that riveting TV, no one here in the United Kingdom knows about Johnson.
Housemate No.7 is Chad Johnson. Whoever he is.. #CBB pic.twitter.com/qywfY6Gsh6— Big Brother Central (@CentralBBUK) August 1, 2017
Chad Johnson. I think we're supposed to know him. #CBB pic.twitter.com/BLtsE502Ux— Brian Brimble (@thebribrim) August 1, 2017
Saw Chad Johnson was in #CBB, started searching. Wasn't that Johnson. @ochocinco— Hash Piperdy ⚡️? (@HashPiperdy) August 2, 2017
Fans were less than impressed. Others had the same reaction we initially did: he's rude, but he's kinda cute. Well, we learned our lesson the hard way. He's already started off this season by yelling "Boom! You're pregnant!" in his audition tape. How...charming.
Charm is going to be his best bet at success on the show. Avid Celebrity Big Brother UK watchers aren't convinced Johnson has what it takes. The show is, essentially, a popularity contest. If he's anything like he was on The Bachelorette, that might prove to be tricky.
