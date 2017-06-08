In an explosive interview on iHeart radio's The Domenick Nati Show, Lucas Yancey, aka “Whaboom Guy,” dropped some major revelations about this season of The Bachelorette, from which he was eliminated this week. Though, to be honest a few of his confessions weren’t that surprising.
Particularly, the Bachelorette castoff admitted something that most viewers could’ve easily guessed: Love was not his only goal on the show.
When asked to explain his reasons for appearing on the ABC series — particularly what percent was for fame versus love, he didn’t hold back. “To be honest it was probably 50/50,” he said.
“It’s not about fame, it’s not about me,” Lucas continued. “Being famous or being a celebrity, I couldn’t care less about that. I did want to show people my personality because I think I have a lot to give to the world. Whaboom was just the tip of the iceberg.”
Within minutes after being introduced to him during the premiere, Bachelorette Twitter was overrun with curious and snarky remarks about his kooky character. Viewers were also confused about his desire to make the world “whaboom.” Slowly and through much soul searching, we've managed to move on. Though Rachel admitted later that while she knew he wasn’t right for her, she kept him on for a very specific reason.
Around three minutes into the interview, things lightened up a bit. “Now, do you say ‘whaboom!’ during sex,” asked the host. “Great question,” Lucas said. “I definitely do not unless someone pays me to do that.”
Good answer, bro. He then let out a screeching “whaaaaaboom,” confirming that no... no woman wants to ever hear that in bed.
A few other reveals: Whaboom also said that most of the guys were on the show for the sake of the game. However, there are a few suitors he said already had major sparks flying with Rachel.
“I’ll tell you who I think she has the best chemistry with,” he said. “I think that Josiah Graham is one of those guys. Unfortunately [Fred] got voted off and I think Peter and her have built this kind of connection… All the other guys are kinda just playing along with the game [trying] to get the next rose.”
Listen to it all, below.
