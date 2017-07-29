American Horror Story: Cult, the 7th season of the hit horror show, is set to premiere in a matter of weeks. A handful of teasers have been released as the air date has grown closer, and this might be one of the scariest yet.
If there is one thing that the makers of American Horror Story are good at, other than making us all lose sleep, is suspense; the suspense in their writing and the unsettlingly ambiguous teasers leading up to the first episode. This season included a creepy cult recruitment via Facebook.
Not much is known about the plot of the latest instalment of Ryan Murphy’s and Brad Falchuk’s anthology series, but we know it will revolve around the 2016 election, there will be clowns, and somehow bees are involved. Series regulars, and Ryan Murphy show veterans, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning alongside show newcomers Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes, and Billy Eichner. Unfortunately, Lady Gaga will not be returning for AHS: Cult.
The title of the season was only just announced during Comic Con last weekend along with a possible romance between Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's characters. Those clues alongside some strange set photos have AHS fans eagerly anticipating the season premiere on 8th September. The cryptic nature of the teasers and promotional images have come to be expected of the FX favourite which often leaves a lot to the imagination (which just makes things scarier if you ask me). The latest teaser is no different.
In the teaser, a clown's face emerges from what looks to be a very dingy bathtub. It almost looks like puddle water. Apparently, it only takes 10 seconds for us never to want to take a bath again. Let's just say we'll be sticking to showers for the foreseeable future.
