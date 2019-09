For those who somehow wound up on this page after safely avoiding clown-related content all their life, It is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name. (A mini-series based on the book was made in 1990, but it doesn't hold up as well as someone who, say, very recently paid $9.99 for it on Amazon would have hoped.) This film version — the first of a reportedly planned two-part series — will focus on the childhood of the main characters, when shape-shifting evil entity "It" first came around their small town. It, however, is probably best known in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown — and, in the new trailer, Pennywise is not the only clown on the block.