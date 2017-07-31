Minus the Monday Scaries, everyone's favourite part of the week is here as a brand-new episode from season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres tonight.
Enter: Grey Worm, played by Jacob Anderson, and Nathalie Emmanuel's character Missandei. The commander of the Unsullied Army finally showed his love towards Daenerys Targaryen's trusted advisor, but as seen from the series' past storylines, every true love comes with great sacrifice. (Just ask Jon Snow and Ygritte.) Now that the duo had their sweet moment in the show's latest episode Game of Thrones fans are starting to theorise that it could mean Grey Worm's demise.
As soon as they made love, it appears the Mother of Dragons wants to immediately move forward with her plans of sending Worm's troops to fight against the Lannisters — which is obviously no easy feat, especially with Cersei on the throne. It's safe to say there's a blood bath on our horizon and fingers crossed that Missandei meets her match at the end of it all.
Who knows, with the series moving past the play by play of George R.R. Martin's novels, maybe we'll come across more happy endings than expected? No matter what happens, watching their love unfold is hands down worth the pain many out there are predicting. It's better than the two of them never having anything at all and if Grey Worm's death is what will separate them in the end, at least he died believing in and fighting for someone special.
If he does leave us, at least these theories are preparing us for the worst unlike some deaths from the show, including Ned and Catelyn Stark's — which we are still recovering from.
