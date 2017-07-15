The greatest Game of Thrones love story of all time may have ended back in season 4, but Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's romance couldn't be more alive. The beautiful couple stole the show at last night's (Jul. 14) season 7 premiere at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A.
They made their red carpet debut as an official pair last year at the Olivier Awards in London, and since then our hearts continue to melt any time we see them together. This time around the legendary Ygritte and Jon Snow stepped out in complementing black and yellow looks. Harington opted for a classic black suit featuring a floral printed blazer for some added flair, while Leslie was alongside him in an eye-catching floor length gown topped off with black sandals. Beyond their stylish entrance, they also couldn't keep their hands and eyes off each other proving how happy they are. No seriously, find someone who looks at you like Harington looks at Leslie.
#KitHarington and #RoseLeslie at #GoTPremiereLA pic.twitter.com/gqVm2qTwNo— Nℯℯns. ❥ (@Neens_Fra) July 13, 2017
"I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season 7," Harington told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged.”
It's still heartbreaking that we won't see them as a duo in the season 7 premiere, but this is a solid alternative that somewhat makes up for it. At least for now, we'll be seeing their love grow even beyond the series. The Emmys scheduled this year in September is right around the corner, and we're already rooting for their appearance there, as a couple.
