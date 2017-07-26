Truth be told, not much is known about the White Walkers on Game of Thrones. We know they’re a race of elegant, vicious ice monsters who live in a swath of land in Northern Westeros in which it is always winter. We know, years ago, the Walkers descended upon Westeros and brought with them a period of zombies and torment called the Long Night. And we know, based on their movement southward, that they’re gearing up to do it again.
But why did the White Walkers wake up after millennia living peacefully among wildlings above the Wall? What are their intentions in gathering an army? How long will the power of the Wall hold? Where there are great, gaping mysteries, there are opportunities for the Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones fandoms to fill in the blanks with theories — some outlandish, some sublime.
While we don’t know all the secrets of the White Walkers, one thing is for sure. George R. R. Martin’s no longer the only author of his universe. These theories, thought up by fans, will drastically impact the way you think of Martin's books and the HBO show. By the end of this article, you'll be convinced that all of the action in Game of Thrones is leading up to something sublime.
