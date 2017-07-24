This post will discuss spoilers from Game of Thrones episode 2, "Stormborn."
Last night on Game of Thrones, the death count went up drastically due to a violent battle scene aboard a ship carrying Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and her daughters, and a crew of soldiers. Many of those that died during the fiery nautical battle were the faceless men rounded up to fight against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) when they reached King's Landing, but some of them were pretty major characters and we had to see them languish in their final breaths. For many, their demise was quick: a slice to the neck, or a stab to the chest. But for two women, their death was drawn out, full of gruesome details and close shots of their bloody bodies. On top of all that, their corpses also ended up hanging from the bow of the ship. So, who were these two women?
Well, friends, the two women have been identified to be Obara (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Nymeria (Jessica Henwick) of the ruthless Sand Snakes, children of Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) and Ellaria. With that information, it's safe to assume that their mother and remaining sister, Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) were taken as hostages (or gifts) by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) to give to Cersei to show his loyalty. The image of their bodies hanging was especially difficult for me as I am a loyal Sand Snakes stan. And despite certain people telling me that the sisters are the most boring part of the show, I was happy to see that Twitter was also mourning the deaths of the Sand Snake sisters. And I don't have high hopes for the remaining Sand women — I have a feeling that Tyene and Ellaria aren't going to last that long once they reach the feet of Cersei on the Iron Throne.
Rest In Peace, Sand Snakes. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/EGa88Tdde4— jen(n) (@stargaryenking) July 24, 2017
All the sandsnakes gone...#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/kVAXsFPJlb— MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) July 24, 2017
Goodbye Sand Snakes ??? say hello to papa Oberyn and uncle Doran & cuz Trystane for us ? #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/itdQdx48ou— Mitzila Janina (@mitzijani) July 24, 2017
