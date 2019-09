Well, friends, the two women have been identified to be Obara (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Nymeria (Jessica Henwick) of the ruthless Sand Snakes, children of Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal ) and Ellaria. With that information, it's safe to assume that their mother and remaining sister, Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) were taken as hostages (or gifts) by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) to give to Cersei to show his loyalty. The image of their bodies hanging was especially difficult for me as I am a loyal Sand Snakes stan. And despite certain people telling me that the sisters are the most boring part of the show, I was happy to see that Twitter was also mourning the deaths of the Sand Snake sisters. And I don't have high hopes for the remaining Sand women — I have a feeling that Tyene and Ellaria aren't going to last that long once they reach the feet of Cersei on the Iron Throne.