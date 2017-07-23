It sounds crazy, but Sophie Turner was actually booed at the Game Of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It was all because of her answer to the question, which GOT character do you wish never died? We have to admit, Turner's answer was surprising since it would have the potential to make things a lot more difficult for Sansa Stark.
Entertainment Weekly reported that Turner's fellow panel mates like Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Liam Cunningham (Davos "The Onion Knight" Seaworth) went sentimental. Christie said she wished Catelyn Stark, who she pledged her loyalty to, was still alive, while Cunningham replied "my baby girl Shireen" who was burned at the stake by Melisandre. "That still hurts," he said. Turner threw out a wild card: "I just loved working with Jack Gleeson so much that I have to say Joffrey." Cue all the boos.
Turner's answer is a sweet nod to Gleeson, and it's not the first time she's made it clear that the guy who plays Joffrey is nothing like his character. "He is the nicest actor on the show probably. He’s 21, from Dublin, he’s a scholar. At his university he studies theology," Turner told Vanity Fair in 2014. "He’s incredibly intelligent. He is so not like his character; he is the polar opposite, and everybody adores him. Everyone."
But it's also no surprise fans were livid to think that Sansa Stark herself would want to bring the boy king back. After all, he made her life a living hell and that's something fans will never forget. In fact, many rejoiced when Joffrey died knowing that this sadist wouldn't be able to hurt Sansa or anyone else anymore.
Don't worry, though, Turner hasn't forgotten all Joffrey's done to her character. During the panel, she talked about how all the terrible men she's had to deal with — Joffrey, Ramsay Bolton, Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Littlefinger — has made her a stronger leader and someone who's probably anti-marriage.
“She’s not like season 1 Sansa and looking for a relationship or love at the moment, she’s done with that,” Turner said. “She’s always on the search for happiness but sees the reality of the situation. In terms of seeing men in a different light, I think she sees the world in a different light. She’s woke now, guys. She trusts no one.”
Especially not Littlefinger. Turner told the Comic-Con crowd that he did play Sansa, but the tables have turned. “At first there was manipulation,” Turner said. “But as Sansa has grown and been a prisoner of all these master manipulators… she’s just as good as playing the game as he is at this point.”
The student has become the master. Our little Sansa is all grown up and ready to play the game, whether Jon Snow wants her to or not.
