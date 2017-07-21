There's no question that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has White Walkers on the brain, and after seeing a glimpse at these ice zombies, it's pretty easy to see why: they're terrifying. However, shutting down Sansa Stark's (Sophie Turner) very important point about Cersei (Lena Headey) being a huge threat was, well, pretty uncool. Turner has an explanation for why Jon is so quick to dismiss Sansa's point of view, and honestly, it's a little too relatable. Sansa thinks Jon, like most of the men in the Game of Thrones universe, has some sexist notions about a woman's place.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego for Comic-Con International, the actress revealed that Jon might need a lesson or two in treating women like equals — especially ones who hold a position of power alongside him.
"The reality is Jon is the military man, and the sexism exists where he believes that [a man should be in charge]. And in reality, Sansa is a really wonderful politician, and he doesn’t recognize it enough to appreciate it."
However, Turner was quick to add that Sansa will definitely need Jon's help when it comes to controlling an army — the Stark just doesn't have much experience in that area.
"It’s difficult because military-wise, she doesn’t know anything. And she’s kind of butting in on that respect."
It seems that the only solution, Turner told EW, is for the siblings (or is it cousins?) to work together.
"[Jon], on the other end, is trying to be more of a politician, and he doesn’t know as much as she does. If they could just learn to collaborate."
In real life, Turner and Harington couldn't get along better. The actress told People that the two often have catch-up sessions — ones that occasionally end in tears.
"We cried together, Kit and I," Turner admitted to People. "One of my biggest bonding moments was definitely when Kit and I just kind of sat in one our hotel rooms just talking about like, 'Are you okay? How’s everything?' We just kind of check up on each other occasionally, and that always means a lot."
Let's hope Sansa and Jon learn how to get along just as swimmingly.
