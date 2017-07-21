The season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones has given us more than enough to talk about for a week, but now HBO has dropped a trailer for the next two episodes, and it seems like things are going to be even more dramatic than we thought. Released at San Diego Comic Con, the trailer gives us some clues of what to expect these next two Sundays, and proves that this season is wasting no time in getting to the good stuff.
The minute-long video starts by focusing on Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), whom we've been patiently waiting to meet up with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) ever since the R+L = J theory was confirmed at the end of season 6. From the looks of the preview, that moment is drawing ever closer.
Advertisement
New trailer for the next two episodes of Game of Thrones released at Comic Con! pic.twitter.com/sBBLoDE1uO— Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) July 21, 2017
"We can't defeat the Night King's army on our own," Jon says to the Night's Watch. "Daenerys has dragon fire."
"A Targaryen cannot be trusted," a member replies.
Allies are also a big issue on the other side of Westeros, where Cersei (Lena Headey) is adamant on taking down Daenerys.
"The Mad King's daughter will destroy the realm," the queen says. "We must stand together if we hope to stop her."
Despite these calls for unity, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) warns Sansa (Sophie Turner) that everyone is her enemy — but also her friend. You can never know who to trust. While these words float across the screen, we get brief glimpses of some other moments to come: Euron on a horse, the return of Melisandre (Carice van Houten) a steamy scene between Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and a whole bunch of battles.
The trailer ends with a thought-provoking statement from Melisandre.
"I believe you have a role to play," she tells Daenerys. "As does another."
But who? As if we already couldn't wait for the next episode this Sunday, things just got a lot more unbearable.
Advertisement