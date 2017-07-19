This slideshow contains spoilers for episode 1 and episode 2 of Game of Thrones. If you wish to avoid them at all costs, please stop reading now. If you eager for a sneak peek, then continue reading.
Even though it didn't feel like it, a lot happened in the season premiere of Game of Thrones last Sunday. Most of the hour-long episode was dedicated to setting up all our players for the big game that is about to unfold in the final stretch of the series. The penultimate season of the hit HBO series has a lot to live up to including, but not limited to: reuniting the Stark children, defeating the White Walkers, having Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) meet, finding out who the Prince Who Was Promised actually is, and getting closure on who Snow's parents are (although it's basically confirmed that R+L=J). And much, much more.
But, there's only so much speculating that one person can do (even though the fans on Reddit are endlessly impressive with their relentless theorizing), sometimes you just have to leave things to the show runners who do leave bread crumbs for viewers to follow. And today, they did just that. HBO released half a dozen stills from the upcoming episode, titled "Stormborn." From the title alone, we know that Dany will get some more airtime (her three words in episode 1 tease a lot: "Shall we begin?"), that Snow is struggling to build a proper army, and that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is pissed.
Let's breakdown the photos and see what predictions we make will come true on Sunday night. Ahead, six brand new pictures from GOT.
