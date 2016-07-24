The Best Costumes At San Diego Comic-Con

It's that time of year again: Comic-Con is here! That means celebrities, superhero movie trailers, and movie announcements. But it's also the time for cosplay.



Fans finally get a chance to display their affection and admiration for some of the most famous characters in sci-fi, gaming, and the DC and Marvel universes. And when the costumes are done really well, you can't help but stare.



We're talking about the fans who go all out. The fans who make your favorite hero look like they're there in the flesh. The ones who nail the makeup and accessories. The ones that make you consider taking up cosplay.



Ahead, we rounded up some of the coolest costumes from this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Click through and see who nailed the con this year.