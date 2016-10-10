Joffrey Baratheon may be long gone from Westeros, but that doesn't mean the actor who played him doesn't still have his head in the game.
At this weekend's New York Comic Con, when Jack Gleeson was asked how he would end Game of Thrones, he cited a theory he once heard from a fan about the fate of the Iron Throne, as Vanity Fair reports.
Gleeson said the fan posited, "Someone's going to melt down the Iron Throne because it has the Valyrian steel that will overcome the White Walkers."
Fans of the show and George R.R. Martin's books know that it was originally believed only dragonglass could kill a White Walker. That is, until Jon Snow took one down with his Valyrian steel sword Longclaw in season 5. Unfortunately, neither the rare steel nor dragonglass is easy to find, which is why this theory isn't so farfetched.
Gleeson thinks melting down the Iron Throne is "kind of a cool idea — the monarchy is literally dissolved." It would also be a rather symbolic way to take care of the White Walker invasion, which is ultimately the Seven Kingdoms' biggest dilemma. If the world gets overrun by the Walkers, it really doesn't matter who's sitting on that throne.
But before fans go believing that this is how the HBO series will end, Gleeson made it clear he had absolutely no spoilers to share about the finale of the show. "I know zero about the show," he said, "and I literally know nothing about what will happen." Just like Jon Snow...interesting.
At this weekend's New York Comic Con, when Jack Gleeson was asked how he would end Game of Thrones, he cited a theory he once heard from a fan about the fate of the Iron Throne, as Vanity Fair reports.
Gleeson said the fan posited, "Someone's going to melt down the Iron Throne because it has the Valyrian steel that will overcome the White Walkers."
Fans of the show and George R.R. Martin's books know that it was originally believed only dragonglass could kill a White Walker. That is, until Jon Snow took one down with his Valyrian steel sword Longclaw in season 5. Unfortunately, neither the rare steel nor dragonglass is easy to find, which is why this theory isn't so farfetched.
Gleeson thinks melting down the Iron Throne is "kind of a cool idea — the monarchy is literally dissolved." It would also be a rather symbolic way to take care of the White Walker invasion, which is ultimately the Seven Kingdoms' biggest dilemma. If the world gets overrun by the Walkers, it really doesn't matter who's sitting on that throne.
But before fans go believing that this is how the HBO series will end, Gleeson made it clear he had absolutely no spoilers to share about the finale of the show. "I know zero about the show," he said, "and I literally know nothing about what will happen." Just like Jon Snow...interesting.
Advertisement