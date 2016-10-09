It's that time of year again. October can only mean one thing: That both New York Comic Con and Halloween have descended upon us. Comic Con is more than panels with Stranger Things actors and Stan Lee. It's also a chance for fans to put on their cosplay best and dress up as their favorite heroes and villains. The end result is usually stunning — makeup and costumes that are so good you want to copy them.



Good news: You can. Ahead, we've gathered some of the best looks from NYCC to provide you with endless Halloween-costume inspiration. Maybe you're not advanced enough to attempt some of the more inventive costumes (we're looking at you, epic White Walker), but at the very least, it will give a novice something to aspire to.

