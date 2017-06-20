While you were watching 13 Reasons Why, you probably did not notice Taylor Swift's presence. There were no Swift songs or direct mentions of the pop star's name — but she was there. Her dedicated fan base found her, and after seeing her surprise cameo, you won't be able to miss her likeness again.
The Tumblr account "Scottish Swiftie" was the first to share images from the series, Glamour writes. Now before you get too excited, this isn't an IRL cameo by the recently elusive singer, but rather a nod to her most recognisable album cover.
The cover of 1989 is seen in the background of a shot in episode 10 of the series, which focused on Sheri and her tragic traffic accident. In the scene, Tyler is talking to Sheri in the hall and they are standing in front of a board full of student artwork. Remember in art class when your teacher thought your piece was good and would hang in on a bulletin board in the hall? Yeah, one of those. Right behind Tyler is a very decent rendering of the 1989 cover with Swift's lipstick smirk and signature blonde bob.
It's not certain that this is a special shout-out from Selena Gomez herself, who is one of the executive producers on the show, but it would follow a recent trend of hers. Gomez also included a portrait of Swift in her music video for "Bad Liar," inserting her friend's likeness on a Charlie's Angels poster.
Check out the glimpse of "Bad Blood" singer below, and watch out in season 2 for anymore sly Swift moments.
OH HAI THERE TAY TAY! Just spotted @taylorswift13 got herself into #13ReasonsWhy like a total stealth beast ? pic.twitter.com/opyKezhLyY— BeBox (@beboxmusic) June 20, 2017
